Canaries start second half of season at Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries hit the field after the All-Star break in Sioux City with a chance to move out of the basement and past the Explorers in the West Division standings Thursday night. Gavin LaValley had a big night with a 2-run HR and 4 RBI’s as Sioux Falls passed the X’s in the standings with a 7-4 win.

Ty Culbreath picked up the win on the mound and Wyatt Ulrich had 2 more hits to raise his average to .353. Trey Michalczewski also had 2 hits and an RBI single for the Birds who have 2 more games in Sioux City and then have Sunday and Monday off.

The Birds are now 22-31 with 47 games left in the regular season.

