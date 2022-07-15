Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha County Commission meetings to continue at Carnegie Hall

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Commission will broadcast its meeting at Carnegie Hall on July 19.

This meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and air on Channel 16 and then it will be uploaded to the County’s YouTube page for viewing. The meeting will be available to stream from the //siouxfalls.org/meetings webpage. All meeting materials will be available on the County website.

This temporary relocation will allow construction crews to continue renovating the existing chambers into additional office space and to finalize the new Commission Chambers. The new chambers will be located on the third floor of the Administration building. An update will be publicized when meetings will resume in the new chambers.

