Noem declined to participate in debate hosted by SDPB

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem released a statement saying she does not plan to participate in the gubernatorial debate hosted by SDPB.

Noem accepted the invitation to attend the debate hosted by Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN. A July 13 press release from Noem’s office said it “will be the first and final debate that Governor Noem participates in this election cycle.”

Representatives of the Kristi for Governor campaign said they declined the invitation from SDPB because they believe the National Public Radio (NPR) and SDPB to be “leftist.”

Statement by Executive Director of the SDPB

“South Dakota Public Broadcasting has a long history of fair and in-depth political coverage. Our longstanding tradition of hosting primetime debates for statewide and congressional offices furthers our public service mission. As the state’s only public media station, we reach areas of the state that otherwise go unserved by most media outlets. Our commercial-free format makes the most of each candidate’s time to address issues that impact all South Dakotans. We’d like to ensure our viewers and listeners we will proceed with our longstanding public service mission. We will still hold fair, in-depth candidate debates and interviews. We respect Governor Noem’s right to decline to participate. During the televised debates, we will provide an empty chair in the space Kristi Noem would normally occupy.”

Statement by Communications Director for Kristi for Governor

“For years, we have watched as NPR and SDPB both drifted further and further to the left. The final straw was NPR eliminating the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on the 4th of July. In the past, Governor Noem has made clear that she will not participate in debates hosted by hyper-partisan organizations or outlets. SDPB has repeatedly promoted the radical effort to re-write American history and cancel our Founding Fathers. As Governor Noem said at Mount Rushmore, ‘To attempt to cancel the Founding generation is an attempt to cancel our own freedoms.’ Governor Noem has participated in this debate in the past, but SDPB’s extreme leftward swing precludes the possibility of a fair debate.”

