Pigskin Preview shoot for the magazine was fun day for the HS Seniors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today was the proof that the high school football season is right around the corner. We had our shoot for the front cover of the Pigskin Preview Magazine at Howard Wood Field.

And for the first time that I’ve been involved, all of the athletes made it to Sioux Falls for the shoot and we had a delightful morning before it got too hot. Cedar Amiotte was even here all the way from Wall where his Eagles have championship aspirations.

It was a chance for these guys to mingle with the top players in the region. And it was the first time many of them had ever met. As for being on the front cover of the magazine.

Cedar Amiotte, Wall Senior says, ”It’s pretty cool. A lot of these guys are pretty cool and I never got to meet them before today. Knowing that they’re some of the top athletes around here it’s fun that I could be part of it.”

Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre Senior says, ”It feels good, I’m honored for sure. It’s really cool. It’s nice to catch up with some people from Minnesota and Iowa and talk about football and their school and their season and stuff like that.”

Pipestone’s Kellen Johnson was also pretty happy. ”This is pretty sweet. When you called me I couldn’t believe it at first, I was just in shock. Pretty good experience being here and taking that picture. It’s going to be sweet being on the cover of the magazine I guess.”

The regular season starts on Friday August 19th in South Dakota for the 11-B and all 9-man schools. Our preview special will air the previous night at 6:30 on Dakota News Now.

Here’s the list of players on the cover of the Pigskin Preview Magazine:

Lincoln Kienholz and Jason Maciejczak from Pierre. Central Lyon-GLR’s Zach Lutmer, Kellen Johnson of Pipestone and Griffin Wilde of Jefferson along with Abraham Myers of Washington and Gavin Ross of Harrisburg. Brenden Begeman of Herreid-Selby, Damon Wilkinson of DeSmet and Rugby Ryken of Yankton. And rounding out the talented squad is Reed Rus of Mount Vernon-Plankinton and Cedar Amiotte of Wall.

