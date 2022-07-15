Riggs says the defense will be the key for the Storm moving forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Storm finish up their regular season Saturday in Frisco against the top team in the league. As Kurtiss Riggs told us last night, it’s one of the markets along with Arizona that are really tough to recruit against. And those are the top 2 teams in the league.

As for the Storm, he feels great about his offense. It’s the defense that will dictate whether they can clinch a spot in the playoffs Saturday with a win and how they might go in the post season.

”I think defensively is where we need to play better. I think offensively we have a group that could win a championship and I think for whatever reason the inconsistencies defensively have really exposed us,” says Riggs.

Frisco leads Arizona by one game in the standings so they will have home field on the line as well on Saturday.

The Storm are coming off a big win Saturday at the Premier Center over Green Bay.

