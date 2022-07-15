SF West rolls past Harrisburg in legion baseball Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Harrisburg picked up a big doubleheader sweep Wednesday night over Brandon Valley. But it was a different story Thursday morning when they fell 8-1 to SF West. Jake Klopstad went the distance on the mound for West.

West scored 4 times in the 2nd inning to jump out to a lead they would never give up. Treyson Harty Olson tripled to increase the lead to 6-1. Noah Goodroad’s RBI single put it on ice for the winners.

