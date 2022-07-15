Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls City coach loved the buy-in his first year team had in women’s soccer

First season a big success for Women’s Premier Soccer League team in Sioux Falls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls City Women’s Premier League soccer team wrapped up it’s initial season Friday night with a loss. But the season was a huge win.

They ended up with a winning record and more importantly made a big impression in town with plenty of support. And the players really bought into what they a part of starting a team from scratch.

Head Coach Dale Weiler says, ”And yeah just the pulse of the group, the vibe, all those things have been positive, exciting. Players want more. They are here to impress but also excited to be a part of a team and part of a culture that we’re trying to build here. So it’s been awesome. I can’t say enough about it.”

They eventually want to bring a professional team to town. But this was a great way to kick things off under head coach Weiler and co-owners Emily Thomas and Melissa Nelson...

