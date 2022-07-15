Sioux Falls nonprofit Hazard Film Project wins award in IndieFEST Film Awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hazard Film Project, Sioux Falls arts nonprofit, has won a prestigious Award of Merit from the IndieFEST Film Awards.

The award was given for the organization’s namesake short film, “Hazard,” which centers on racial identity and diversity in national parks. “Hazard” features exceptional performances from actors Nicholas G. Sims, Jay Dukes, and Alonzo Hester, who portray a Black family as they take a camping road trip for the first time, but have a run-in with two white police officers along the way.

“We’re so grateful to The IndieFEST for recognizing all the hard work and passion that went into the making of this film. Our hope is to continue strengthening our community by building bridges of empathy and inclusivity,” said Daniel Bergeson, Writer/Director/Producer.

“The story of ‘Hazard’ is important to moving the conversation of racial justice forward, and it’s truly amazing for it to be recognized in this way,” said Bobby Peacock, Producer/Cinematographer.

In winning an IndieFEST Film Award, Hazard Film Project joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award.

Rick Prickett, who chairs The IndieFEST Film Awards, had this to say about the latest winners, “The IndieFEST is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The IndieFEST helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The IndieFEST Film Awards is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”

Other recipients of this award include

• 2021 Academy Award winner “If Anything Happens I Love You” by Laura Dern, Will McCormack, and Michael Govier

• Oscar-nominee Liam Neeson as the narrator of “Love Thy Nature”

• “A Path Appears” Documentary featuring Oscar-winner George Clooney and Blake Lively

• “Radical Grace” executive produced by Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon

• A searing expose of “Davids and Goliath” by Peabody winner Leon Lee

• “Touched with Fire” starring Katie Holmes.

About Hazard Film Project

Hazard Film Project is a 501(c)(3) founded in March 2020. Hazard Film Project’s mission is to both create and advocate for diversity and inclusion in cinema. Hazard Film Project envisions a future where diversity and inclusion exist in all aspects of cinema. The organization was also graciously awarded a $15,000 grant from the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation in 2020 to produce Hazard.

Information about the IndieFEST and a list of recent winners can be found at TheIndieFest.com.

