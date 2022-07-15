Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sister Joan Reichelt announced her retirement as Chief Culture Officer at Avera

Sr. Joan Reichelt Retires from Avera
Sr. Joan Reichelt Retires from Avera(Avera)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sister Joan Reichelt recently announced her retirement as Chief Culture Officer at Avera Health, effective July 1.

Since beginning her work life in 1960, Sr. Joan has dedicated her entire life to health care ministry. She is a member of the Presentation Sisters of Aberdeen, S.D., who along with the Benedictine Sisters of Yankton, S.D., are sponsors of Avera Health, according to a press release from Avera.

“We express tremendous gratitude toward Sr. Joan, whose presence and influence have been central to Avera for several decades,” said Bob Sutton, President, and CEO of Avera Health.

Sr. Reichelt served in her role as Chief Culture Officer since 1998, and as a member of the Avera System Members, the top leadership entity of Avera, for 20 years. “Through these roles, Sister Joan has advised on virtually every major decision, whether new services, partnerships, or facilities,” Sutton said.

“Sister Joan brought moral strength, faith, and wisdom to Avera leaders which she delightfully coupled with her sense of humor,” said Sr. Mary Thomas, President of the Presentation Sisters of Aberdeen. “We congratulate her on her accomplishments during her career.”

In addition, she has devoted time to serving as a leader in her community with the Presentation Sisters and on the Presentation Health System board.

Earlier in her career, she worked as a Director of Mission Effectiveness at St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, and before that worked in patient care roles as a registered nurse and as a registered medical technologist with the American Society for Clinical Pathology – MT(ASCP).

Having grown up on a farm at Tea, S.D., she holds a bachelor of science degree in Medical Technology from Northern State University as well as a degree in nursing from Presentation College in Aberdeen.

“Sr. Joan has been a role model and mentor to many. We treasure her good humor, down-to-earth nature, kindness, wisdom, and wit, expressed in prayers and well-timed words. We will miss her greatly but wish her well; our prayers are with her as she enters this new chapter in life,” Sutton said.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
First case of Monkeypox identified in South Dakota
SW 1st St. in Madison is currently blocked off.
Police: Shots fired during lengthy pursuit; 2 arrested in Madison
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Bullet shot through room with sleeping children in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Department of Corrections
Inmate died in cell according to South Dakota DOC
Police arrested a 27-year-old transient from Sioux Falls, Phillip Hamilton, a block away from...
Police: Suspect in custody after liquor store clerk robbed at knifepoint

Latest News

Graduation cap image.
Southeast Technical College announces 2022-23 board members
‘Cops on Donut Shops’ to raise funds & awareness for Special Olympics 2
‘Cops on Donut Shops’ to raise funds & awareness for Special Olympics
‘Cops on Donut Shops’ to raise funds & awareness for Special Olympics 4
‘Cops on Donut Shops’ to raise funds & awareness for Special Olympics 4
‘Cops on Donut Shops’ to raise funds & awareness for Special Olympics 2
‘Cops on Donut Shops’ to raise funds & awareness for Special Olympics 3