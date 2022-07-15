Sister Joan Reichelt announced her retirement as Chief Culture Officer at Avera

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sister Joan Reichelt recently announced her retirement as Chief Culture Officer at Avera Health, effective July 1.

Since beginning her work life in 1960, Sr. Joan has dedicated her entire life to health care ministry. She is a member of the Presentation Sisters of Aberdeen, S.D., who along with the Benedictine Sisters of Yankton, S.D., are sponsors of Avera Health, according to a press release from Avera.

“We express tremendous gratitude toward Sr. Joan, whose presence and influence have been central to Avera for several decades,” said Bob Sutton, President, and CEO of Avera Health.

Sr. Reichelt served in her role as Chief Culture Officer since 1998, and as a member of the Avera System Members, the top leadership entity of Avera, for 20 years. “Through these roles, Sister Joan has advised on virtually every major decision, whether new services, partnerships, or facilities,” Sutton said.

“Sister Joan brought moral strength, faith, and wisdom to Avera leaders which she delightfully coupled with her sense of humor,” said Sr. Mary Thomas, President of the Presentation Sisters of Aberdeen. “We congratulate her on her accomplishments during her career.”

In addition, she has devoted time to serving as a leader in her community with the Presentation Sisters and on the Presentation Health System board.

Earlier in her career, she worked as a Director of Mission Effectiveness at St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, and before that worked in patient care roles as a registered nurse and as a registered medical technologist with the American Society for Clinical Pathology – MT(ASCP).

Having grown up on a farm at Tea, S.D., she holds a bachelor of science degree in Medical Technology from Northern State University as well as a degree in nursing from Presentation College in Aberdeen.

“Sr. Joan has been a role model and mentor to many. We treasure her good humor, down-to-earth nature, kindness, wisdom, and wit, expressed in prayers and well-timed words. We will miss her greatly but wish her well; our prayers are with her as she enters this new chapter in life,” Sutton said.

