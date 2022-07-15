Southeast Technical College announces 2022-23 board members

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Southeast Technical College Foundation announced four new members are joining its Board of Directors, and it also has a new Board Chair and Vice Chair for 2022-23.

The four new members joining the STC Board of Directors include Christine Erickson, Karla Haugen, Brian Jans, and Mark Mickelson, according to a press release from STC.

“We are thrilled to have Christine, Karla, Brian, and Mark on our board of directors,” said Stephen Williamson, Director of the STC Foundation Board. “All four have strong ties to the industries we serve, and I’m confident their expertise and guidance will continue to help Southeast Tech fill the workforce needs of our region.”

Additionally, Kari Karst, CEO of BX Civil and Construction is the new Board Chair and Tony Nour, Sr. Vice President of Relationship Bank at First PREMIER Bank, will serve as Vice Chair.

“Kari and Tony will be excellent in leadership roles,” said Williamson. “We are pleased and honored that they continue to work with Southeast Technical College.”

The Southeast Tech Foundation provides financial resources to support student scholarships, perpetuate faculty excellence, grow new and existing programs, and support the workforce needs of the region.

More on the board members

Erickson is the President of the South Dakota Trucking Association, a former state legislator, and a Sioux Falls City Councilwoman.

Haugen has been with Sanford Health for more than 18 years and is currently the Vice President of Human-Operations and Strategic Services.

Jans is the President and second-generation owner of Jans Corporation, as well as a second-generation member of the STC Foundation Board.

Mickelson is the President of Mickelson & Company and a former South Dakota state legislator. He will serve as the liaison between the Southeast Technical College Council and the Foundation Board.

The June board meeting marked the end of the term for the previous Foundation Chair, David Long, Sanford Health; Jon Crow, Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital and Marlyn Bergeson, Journey Construction.

