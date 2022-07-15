Update on 2 arrested after lengthy pursuit to Madison, officer-involved shooting

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Court documents and DCI provide more information on the two suspects arrested after July 14′s lengthy police chase to Madison and shots exchanged with officers.

According to court documents, the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force had been informed that 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. from Sioux Falls was suspected of transporting a large amount of meth from Minnesota into South Dakota. The South Dakota Highway Patrol was then asked to conduct a traffic stop on Lanpher, Jr.’s registered car, a Chrysler 300.

Officers attempted to follow through on that traffic stop on Thursday afternoon, but Lanpher, Jr., who officers knew was driving without a license, did not stop. Lanpher, Jr. had a passenger in the car with him who was later identified as Bonner Juel, 45, from Harrisburg.

The court documents say the pursuit began at 2:08 p.m. and two minutes later, officers reported that the suspect started shooting a rifle out of the window at law enforcement. Officers reported the suspect shot at them again at 2:12 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.

Lanpher, Jr. then continued the pursuit, driving north in the southbound I-29 lanes, exited the highway, and drove west towards Madison at a high rate of speed, they then drove through Coleman and went back to Highway 34 until they reached Madison. Then police said the suspect shot at them again.

The Chrysler came to a stop on 1st Street in Madison around 2:38 p.m. and Lanpher, Jr. ran from the vehicle while shooting toward the police. The officers then shot back at Lanpher, Jr. while he ran through houses in the area.

Officers were able to gain custody of the passenger, Juel, who stayed in the car during the on-foot pursuit with Lanpher, Jr. Court documents said in a post-Miranda interview with officers, Juel said that a blue box and gun were thrown out of the vehicle during the car pursuit.

Lanpher, Jr. was arrested at 2:47 p.m. in Madison, South Dakota.

According to the DCI, both Lanpher, Jr. and Juel face two counts each of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, and more charges may be pending due to the investigation. Lanpher, Jr. is currently on parole for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and possession of a controlled substance. Juel is currently on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both men are currently in the Lake County Jail in Madison. The bond has been set at $50,000 cash for each suspect. Both men are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.