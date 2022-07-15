A warm, muggy start to the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The stretch of warm and muggy conditions will continue as we kick off the weekend.

We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s and dewpoints remaining in the mid 60s to near 70.

A stationary boundary draped to our southeast will give us a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning after midnight tonight and continuing through Saturday evening. This is going to be a case of good news/bad news, as the good news is that severe weather is not expected, but the bad news is what does fall won’t amount to much.

Once that moves away, the weather will turn dry for a while and the heat will be us as well. Highs will be in the 90s Sunday with 90s to low 100s on Monday. A cold front will cool temperatures back into the mid 80s to mid 90s Tuesday, but most days will feature highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s.

