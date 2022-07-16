2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

MONTANA (Associated Press) - Two children are among the six people who died Friday evening in a massive crash after a Montana dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to the pileup that also sent eight others to area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries.

The incident happened just west of Hardin, though additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.

The identities of the dead and the conditions of the survivors are not yet being released.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.