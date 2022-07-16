Canaries top Sioux City for sixth straight time

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries clinched the season series over rival Sioux City for the first time since 2016 with a 5-4 victory on Friday.

Jabari Henry got Sioux Falls on the board with an RBI double in the top of the first inning but Sioux City’s Danry Vasquez drove in two runs with a single in the home half.

Henry put the Birds back on top with a three-run homerun in the third inning but the Explorers would hold the Canaries scoreless over the next five innings while tying the game with a pair of sacrifice flyouts.

The tie held until Trey Michalczewski delivered a two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth and Riley Ferrell tossed a scoreless frame in the bottom half to collect his 11th save.

Henry and Angelo Altavilla each collected three hits in the game with Altavilla scoring what proved to be the winning run. The Canaries are now 23-31 and look to sweep the series Saturday night at 6:05pm.

