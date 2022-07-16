Avera Medical Minute
Chloe Lamb is South Dakota’s nominee for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year

By Zach Borg and Britni Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Women’s basketball standout Chloe Lamb has been selected as South Dakota’s nominee for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year.

The NCAA Woman of the Year program was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. There were a total of 577 nominees across the three NCAA divisions with 248 nominees from Division I.

Lamb led the Coyotes on a historic run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. She was the 2022 Summit League Player of the Year and the Summit League Tournament MVP for the second-straight season. Lamb was a three-time all-Summit League pick, thrice named to the Summit’s all-tournament team and made the league’s inaugural all-defensive team this season.

A native of Onida, South Dakota, Lamb played in four-straight NCAA Tournaments for the Coyotes and was a member of two squads that finished in the final national Top 25 poll of the season. South Dakota won three Summit League regular season titles (2018, 2020, 2022) and three Summit tournament titles (2020, 2021, 2022) in her career. USD boasted a 135-27 (.833) record during her career.

Lamb set South Dakota program records for career games played (162) and consecutive games played (162), never missing a single game in five seasons. She also ranks third in career scoring (1,884), second for career 3-pointers made (253) and seventh for career steals (196) in USD history.

In the classroom, Lamb graduated in December with her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and sport management and a 3.78 cumulative grade-point average. She began work on her master’s degree this spring. Lamb recently accepted an assistant coaching position at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The Summit League and other conference offices across the country will select up to two nominees from their pool of member school nominees. The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose from that group of the Top 30 honorees – 10 from each division of the NCAA. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year from that group.

For the first time in the award’s history, the award ceremony will take place during the NCAA Convention in January, giving the Top 30 honorees a chance to celebrate their achievements alongside their families, coaches and administrators attending the 2023 NCAA Convention.

To learn more about the award program, next steps and previous winners visit //NCAA.org/WOTY.

