Christmas in July toy/poker run for the kids at LifeScape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Christmas in July poker run to bring toys and joy to the kids at LifeScape takes place Saturday.

Registration is $20 a person and takes place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at 2501 W. 26th Street.

Becky Sluiter and Jo Langfeldt joined Dakota News Now Saturday morning to explain more about the significance of the event.

