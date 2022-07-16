LSS and Multi-Cultural Center sign letter of intent to merge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls and Lutheran Social Services are planning on moving into the future as one organization. The two non-profits have signed a letter of intent to merge, kicking off the process that would see their missions combine.

This announcement comes after a 60-day exploration process by the leadership of both organizations. MCC and LSS both serve diverse communities of Sioux Falls with complementing services, and leadership from both organizations believe that aligning efforts will result in better outcomes for those they serve. Removing the duplication of administrative functions creates an operational efficiency and a programming synergy to better respond to client and community needs.

Interim Executive Director Laurie Knutson said The Multi-Cultural Center has been wanting to expand it’s services in the city. But often times, they’re held up because of administrative work that comes with it. She said after months of talk between the two entities, they think they can do more work together.

“For a small, non-profit organization like the Multi-Cultural Center, often times it’s difficult to do all things well. And to have a back room, and IT, and HR, and finance. All of the pieces that you need to be an organization.” Knutson said.

LSS President and CEO Rebecca Kiesow-Knudsen said they’ve been in conversations with the MCC for a few months now. She said there’s a lot of overlap between the two organizations when it comes to the services they provide. So it makes sense to start the formal process seeing on what they can do together.

“At this point, we feel confident enough that there’s synergy between the work that MCC does and the work that LSS does in the community, that we decided to sign the letter of intent . Which just formalizes our intention to move through this process.” Kiesow-Knudsen said.

Both organizations say a potential merger won’t mean a loss of any services that either offer. Rather, they hope the sharing of knowledge and resources will allow them to better serve Sioux Falls.

“We’re hoping that the synergy that comes from two really good organizations with really good missions coming together, that we get that synergy.” Knutson said.

“Those efficiencies that can be created by aligning with a non-profit like LSS, I think gives us potential to expand into lots of different areas, and further the mission and the scope of the work of the Multi-Cultural Center.” Kiesow-Knudsen said.

The letter of intent means that both organizations will spend the next 60 to 90 days organizing what this merger would look like between the two. Since both are non-profit organizations, each of their boards will need to approve the plan before it can go forward.

