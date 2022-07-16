Pup-a-Thon 5K raises awareness for pet hydration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With the hot temperatures on the horizon over the next few weeks, keeping pet hydration safety in mind is important. A 5K took place this morning to raise awareness for pet hydration.

July is known as the national pet hydration awareness month.

Erin Kinder loves her dog and she was excited to take part in the Pup-a-Thon 5K this morning.

She says the race is a good way for her and her dog to stay active

“Doing events like this earlier in the morning before it gets too terribly hot is nice way to get out,” said Erin Kinder, race participant.

While a fun event, hydration is key, and the main idea behind the whole thing.

“If my dog seems to be slow drinking water, give her some ice cubes and there’s a toy and some water all right there all in one and keeping fresh water out all the time is really easy,” said Kindler.

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec invited owners to bring their pets to the 5K run at the Spencer Dog Park, all with the goal of raising awareness for the importance of proper hydration.

Ryan Oaks, manager of Mini-Critters pet store, says it is important to monitor your pets during elevated temperatures.

“Especially in this heat where it is ninety-five or ninety-six degrees outside, there are certain things to look for. Number one is always knowing what symptoms to look for if your dog is dehydrated,” said Ryan Oaks, manager of Mini-Critters pet shop.

He says certain breeds can be at a higher risk than others.

“Knowing what kind of dog, it is and what kind of breed it is. There are dogs that are more susceptible to things like heat stroke especially your bigger breed dogs,” said Oaks.

And, with temperatures expected to be in the triple digits in parts of the area this coming week, be sure to keep track of the amount of time your pet spends in the heat.

“Make sure that your dog is not outside for extended periods of time so as long as you can be outside, usually kind of the rule of thumb for your dog as well,” said Oaks.

