Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on drug charges in Florida

FILE - Rapper Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood,...
FILE - Rapper Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

They detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

The agency says record checks also revealed that Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were both expired.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said on Twitter that “there are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case.”

“We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly,” he said.

Black was also arrested earlier this year in South Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lanpher, Jr. (Left) Bonner Juel (Right)
Update on 2 arrested after lengthy pursuit to Madison, officer-involved shooting
Pigskin Preview Magazine shoot was fun for the HS Seniors
Pigskin Preview shoot for the magazine was fun day for the HS Seniors
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
First case of Monkeypox identified in South Dakota
South Dakota Department of Corrections
Inmate died in cell according to South Dakota DOC
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Former Aurora County police officer faces multiple child pornography charges

Latest News

‘South Dakota’s Laziest Race’ benefiting the Compass Center
‘South Dakota’s Laziest Race’ benefiting the Compass Center
Christmas in July toy/poker run for the kids at LifeScape
Christmas in July toy/poker run for the kids at LifeScape
A recent study found that one in five college students plan to transfer away from schools in...
Survey: 1 in 5 college students plan to transfer out of states with abortion bans
‘South Dakota’s Laziest Race’ benefiting the Compass Center
‘South Dakota’s Laziest Race’ benefiting the Compass Center
Christmas in July toy/poker run for the kids at LifeScape
Christmas in July toy/poker run for the kids at LifeScape