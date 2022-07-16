Renner bests Dell Rapids in battle of defending State Legion Champions

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As they prepare to defend their titles, area baseball fans were treated to a rare battle of defending South Dakota State Legion Baseball Champions on Friday night at the Renner Ballpark.

Defending State A champ Renner Post 307 got big plays and hits from Leo Hueners, along with a five run sixth inning, to pull away from defending B champion Dell Rapids Post 65 for a 7-2 victory.

The State A Legion Tournament will be held in Rapid City July 27-31.

State B will be in Gregory July 29-August 2.

