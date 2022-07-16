Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Renner bests Dell Rapids in battle of defending State Legion Champions

Post 307 defeats Post 65 7-2
Post 307 wins 7-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As they prepare to defend their titles, area baseball fans were treated to a rare battle of defending South Dakota State Legion Baseball Champions on Friday night at the Renner Ballpark.

Defending State A champ Renner Post 307 got big plays and hits from Leo Hueners, along with a five run sixth inning, to pull away from defending B champion Dell Rapids Post 65 for a 7-2 victory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

The State A Legion Tournament will be held in Rapid City July 27-31.

State B will be in Gregory July 29-August 2.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
First case of Monkeypox identified in South Dakota
SW 1st St. in Madison is currently blocked off.
Police: Shots fired during lengthy pursuit; 2 arrested in Madison
James Lanpher, Jr. (Left) Bonner Juel (Right)
Update on 2 arrested after lengthy pursuit to Madison, officer-involved shooting
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Bullet shot through room with sleeping children in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Department of Corrections
Inmate died in cell according to South Dakota DOC

Latest News

Four hits for Sioux Falls East in 10-5 win at RC Post 22
Sioux Falls East bats boom in victory at Rapid City Post 22
Canaries slugger hits his 20th homerun of the year during 5-4 win at Sioux City
Canaries top Sioux City for sixth straight time
Sioux Falls Storm bringing back former 4-time IFL Champion quarterback
Storm bring Lorenzo Brown back on eve of must-win season finale
Nominated for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year
Chloe Lamb is South Dakota’s nominee for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year