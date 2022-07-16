Renner bests Dell Rapids in battle of defending State Legion Champions
Post 307 defeats Post 65 7-2
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As they prepare to defend their titles, area baseball fans were treated to a rare battle of defending South Dakota State Legion Baseball Champions on Friday night at the Renner Ballpark.
Defending State A champ Renner Post 307 got big plays and hits from Leo Hueners, along with a five run sixth inning, to pull away from defending B champion Dell Rapids Post 65 for a 7-2 victory.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
The State A Legion Tournament will be held in Rapid City July 27-31.
State B will be in Gregory July 29-August 2.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.