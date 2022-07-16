Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls East bats boom in victory at Rapid City Post 22

Post 15 wins opener of doubleheader 10-5 and led second game 7-5 before it was rained out
Post 15 wins 10-5 over perennial power Hard Hats
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In less than two weeks Rapid City Post 22 will host the South Dakota State A Legion Baseball Tournament.

In many other years that almost guarantee another title for a Hardhat program that has won more than 40 of them.

Yet there’s been a bit more parity of late in Legion play, with Post 22 winning just two of the last five state championships. This weekend will give Sioux Falls East and West a chance to show that they can contend for a title against the perennial power in Rapid City.

East faced Post 22 in a doubleheader on Friday night and, behind a four hit game from Mason Tolrud, doubled up the Hard Hats 10-5. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

In the second game East once again started off slugging, opening up a 7-3 lead. After Post 22 scored a pair of runs to pull within 7-5 heavy rains swept and lightning swept through the Rapid City area and put the game into a weather delay in the fifth inning. The game would not be resumed and, because it had not become official by going 4.5 innings, was called a no-contest.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
First case of Monkeypox identified in South Dakota
SW 1st St. in Madison is currently blocked off.
Police: Shots fired during lengthy pursuit; 2 arrested in Madison
James Lanpher, Jr. (Left) Bonner Juel (Right)
Update on 2 arrested after lengthy pursuit to Madison, officer-involved shooting
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Bullet shot through room with sleeping children in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Department of Corrections
Inmate died in cell according to South Dakota DOC

Latest News

During Post 307's 7-2 victory
Renner bests Dell Rapids in battle of defending State Legion Champions
Canaries slugger hits his 20th homerun of the year during 5-4 win at Sioux City
Canaries top Sioux City for sixth straight time
Sioux Falls Storm bringing back former 4-time IFL Champion quarterback
Storm bring Lorenzo Brown back on eve of must-win season finale
Nominated for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year
Chloe Lamb is South Dakota’s nominee for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year