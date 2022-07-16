Sioux Falls East bats boom in victory at Rapid City Post 22

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In less than two weeks Rapid City Post 22 will host the South Dakota State A Legion Baseball Tournament.

In many other years that almost guarantee another title for a Hardhat program that has won more than 40 of them.

Yet there’s been a bit more parity of late in Legion play, with Post 22 winning just two of the last five state championships. This weekend will give Sioux Falls East and West a chance to show that they can contend for a title against the perennial power in Rapid City.

East faced Post 22 in a doubleheader on Friday night and, behind a four hit game from Mason Tolrud, doubled up the Hard Hats 10-5. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

In the second game East once again started off slugging, opening up a 7-3 lead. After Post 22 scored a pair of runs to pull within 7-5 heavy rains swept and lightning swept through the Rapid City area and put the game into a weather delay in the fifth inning. The game would not be resumed and, because it had not become official by going 4.5 innings, was called a no-contest.

