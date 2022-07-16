Avera Medical Minute
‘South Dakota’s Laziest Race’ benefiting the Compass Center

‘South Dakota’s Laziest Race’ benefiting the Compass Center
By Cordell Wright
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Compass Center has organized ‘South Dakota’s Laziest Race’ taking place Saturday at JJ’s Wine, Spirits, and Cigars.

The Compass Center works with survivors of sexual and domestic violence, providing counseling and advocacy services at no cost for as long as service is needed.

Executive Director of the Compass Center, Michelle Trent, joined Dakota News Now Saturday to explain more about how the event helps their mission.

Christmas in July toy/poker run for the kids at LifeScape
‘South Dakota’s Laziest Race’ benefiting the Compass Center
Christmas in July toy/poker run for the kids at LifeScape
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
