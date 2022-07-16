Avera Medical Minute
Storm bring Lorenzo Brown back on eve of must-win season finale

Had played for Sioux City in CIF this season
4-time IFL champion returns on eve of make-or-break season finale
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the Sioux Falls Storm playoff hopes hanging in the balance this week, head coach Kurtiss Riggs is bringing back a former champion quarterback.

The question is whether it’s simply for support, or a Hail Mary to save the season.

The Storm announced today that they have signed four time IFL champion Lorenzo Brown.

The University of Sioux Falls alum had been a fixture at starting quarterback for the Storm since first taking over as starter in 2015, leading them to United Bowl championships in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

After playing in 12 games last season, and leading the team in passing yards and touchdowns, it appeared the Storm and Lorenzo had moved on from each other. Brown signed with the Sioux City Bandits of the Champions Indoor Football League. He racked up more than 1400 total yards and 36 touchdowns to lead the Bandits to the CIF semifinals.

The Storm’s quarterback play was inconsistent for much of this season as it tried to replace Brown before Dalton Sneed eventually solidifying the position midway through the season.

It’s not the first time Riggs has brought a former great quarterback back into the fold late in the year, though with their season potentially coming down to tomorrow night’s game in Frisco, and any potential playoff games that might follow, this is certainly unique.

Adding to the drama, Quad City ensured that the Storm will have to win their regular season finale over the IFL’s top team. The Steamwheelers edged the Iowa Barnstormers 42-35 to keep their playoff hopes alive and push Sioux Falls into a must-win game with Frisco if they are to avoid missing the playoffs outright for the first time in 20 years.

Kickoff between the Fighters and Storm is slated for 7:05 PM tomorrow night in Frisco, Texas.

