Pickleball in the Park highlights growth of the sport in Sioux Falls

7th annual event comes as club membership hits 600 and new facilities are under construction
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A growing sport that’s playable for virtually all ages has the potential to get even bigger in Sioux Falls in the years to come.

Pickleball has seen increased participation across the country, and it’s found a home locally in Sioux Falls. This week marks the seventh annual Pickleball in the Park Tournament at Riverdale put on by the Sioux Falls Pickleball Club. 115 teams featuring 157 players are competing this weekend across a variety of divisions.

It comes as Avera develops a 12-court complex at their Louise campus which which will be the state’s largest complex dedicated to the sport.

When you factor the community investment, along with how much players enjoy the game itself, it’s easy to see why the Sioux Falls club has swelled to more than 600 members.

The tournament wraps up tomorrow with play running from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

