Sioux Falls East splits at Rapid City Post 320
Post 15 drops first game 10-6 before winning finale 18-11
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a 10-5 win over perennial power Rapid City Post 22 on Friday night in the first game of a doubleheader, Sioux Falls East appeared poised to sweep the Hardhats when they took a 7-5 lead into the fifth inning.
Mother nature would put a halt to that by raining the remainder of the game out before it could become official.
It did not put a damper on East’s bats less than 24 hours later against Rapid City Post 320.
Though they wasted a 5-0 lead and lost the first game of a twin bill 10-6, East earned a doubleheader split by outslugging Post 320 18-11 on Saturday afternoon in Legion baseball action in Rapid City.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
