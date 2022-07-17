Sioux Falls East splits at Rapid City Post 320

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a 10-5 win over perennial power Rapid City Post 22 on Friday night in the first game of a doubleheader, Sioux Falls East appeared poised to sweep the Hardhats when they took a 7-5 lead into the fifth inning.

Mother nature would put a halt to that by raining the remainder of the game out before it could become official.

It did not put a damper on East’s bats less than 24 hours later against Rapid City Post 320.

Though they wasted a 5-0 lead and lost the first game of a twin bill 10-6, East earned a doubleheader split by outslugging Post 320 18-11 on Saturday afternoon in Legion baseball action in Rapid City.

