Sioux Falls West swept by Hardhats

Post 22 defeats Post 15 14-3 and 7-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A night after struggling against Sioux Falls East the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats righted the ship against the team from the other side of Sioux Falls.

On the strength of an 11-run third inning the Hardhats defeated Sioux Falls West 14-3 in the first game of a doubleheader and followed that up with a 7-1 victory to earn the doubleheader sweep on Saturday afternoon in Rapid City in legion baseball action.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

