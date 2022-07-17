Avera Medical Minute
Storm damage at McKennan Park moves South Dakota Adult Tennis Open

Kuehn Park hosts as cleanup from derechos continues
Derecho leaves severe damage at McKennan Park
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Adult Tennis open is a summer staple in Sioux Falls that has been played since the 1940s. Most of those years it’s been held at McKennan Park.

Yet as we all know this has been a weather year unlike any other.

Damage to the courts at McKennan during our derechos has rendered most of them unplayable. That prompted the three-day tournament being moved across town to Kuehn Park, a facility which itself has had some renovations recently.

Add in yesterday’s wet weather and the tournament also had to play at the Great Life on Woodlake, the Huether Match Point Center and yes, even the two courts that still were playable at McKennnan.

Though that’s where many would have preferred to play the tournament, and they’re eager to go back next year, Kuehn Park proved a terrific option to continue a South Dakota tradition that awarded $20,000 in prize money to more than 250 competitors over the weekend..

