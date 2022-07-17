Storm’s 20-year postseason run ends with loss at Frisco

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in two decades the Sioux Falls Storm were not good enough to be a playoff team.

Needing to win their regular season finale against IFL-leading Frisco to qualify for the postseason, the Storm appeared well on their way after jumping out to a 28-7 second quarter lead. They would never score again, though, with Frisco rattling off 28 unanswered points to defeat Sioux Falls 35-28 on Saturday night in Texas.

The Storm finish the season 8-8. Excluding the 2009 season in which the IFL made them forfeit games and sit out the playoffs due to insurance violations, this marks the first time the Storm failed to qualify for the postseason since 2002, their third year of existence. It’s just the fourth time overall they’ve missed the playoffs.

Storm quarterback Dalton Sneed went 8-18 for 127 yards and two touchdowns while added 21 yards rushing and a score. After Frisco had gone ahead 35-28 with 4:17 to play, Sneed attempted a homerun ball in the endzone that was picked off with one hand by Frisco’s Clifton Duck, thwarting the Storm’s attempt to tie the game and allowing the Fighters to run out the clock.

Nate Chavious rushed six times for 34 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in a 16-yard score.

