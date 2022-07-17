Weather pattern to turn hot and dry after Saturday’s rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather pattern is set to turn hot and dry following Saturday’s rainfall.

While totals were on the light side, we will certainly take it considering the weather pattern that we will be going into.

We will have areas of fog overnight through mid-morning so be aware of that, otherwise it will be a sunny day with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

We have declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day due to the excessive heat building in, and heat alerts will likely be needed. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s on Monday with a strong southerly wind. Dewpoints will remain in the 60s as well, so please use caution if you plan to be outdoors.

A cold front sweeps through Monday night into Tuesday, bringing some minor relief from the heat but the biggest change will be a drop in the humidity. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest Tuesday and the front could bring a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Monday night to northern South Dakota.

The weather pattern remains dry and warm to hot for the rest of the 10-day with humidity levels increasing late next week into next weekend and that could lead to chances of showers and thunderstorms returning late next weekend into the beginning parts of the following week, but those look to be isolated once again.

