Aberdeen increases school meal costs

School lunch in Aberdeen will go up 35 cents, and breakfast costs will go up 20 cents.
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Universal free lunch will end this school year, and the cost of lunch and breakfast in the Aberdeen School District will increase by 9.26%.

For the past two years, families didn’t have to pay anything for their child’s meals at school.

”Due to the pandemic, the federal government provided free meals for all students. So, basically, every student that went through the lunch line, the federal government reimbursed us for that meal,” said Aberdeen School District Director of Finance Tom Janish.

With the free lunch program ending on June 30th, schools are no longer fully reimbursed for meals. That burden falls back on families, and the cost of those meals are going up due to inflation.

”We have a lunch management company that purchases all our food, and their contract requires and inflationary increase. The rate of inflation in the contract was 4.5%,” said Janish.

The cost of school lunch in Aberdeen will go up 35 cents and breakfast costs will increase by 20 cents. The most expensive meal for students will be lunch at Aberdeen Central High School, which will cost $3.80.

While Aberdeen is raising its prices, not every school has the same plan.

”We’ve heard both ends of the spectrum. Some schools are looking at increasing prices, and we’ve heard some schools are trying to find ways to hold them at prior levels or even look at decreasing them,” said Cheriee Watterson, Director of Child and Adult Nutrition Services at the South Dakota Department of Education.

Families are encouraged to apply for free or reduced lunch if they meet income requirements. That application opened on July 1st and can be filled out at any point during the school year.

