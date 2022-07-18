Dakota News Now partners with Metro Sports TV to livestream high school sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free-view livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter, beginning with football.

Metro Sports TV plans to livestream 12 high school football games in the Sioux Falls metro area. The schedule includes Sioux Falls’ four public schools, Bishop O’Gorman, Harrisburg and Brandon Valley.

In addition to streaming games on MetroSports.tv, viewers will also be able to find the free-view livestream on DakotaNewsNow.com and the Dakota News Now App.

“We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with a media organization with the reach of Dakota News Now. Partnering with Dakota News Now will help us further our coverage of high school sports in Sioux Falls for our area athletes,” Metro Sports TV Director of Sioux Falls Broadcasts Brad Newitt said. “We are looking forward to building a great relationship with Dakota News Now and Metro Sports TV that will serve our community for years to come promoting high school sports.

In addition to high school football coverage, there are also plans for free-view livestreams for girls volleyball and boys and girls basketball in the Sioux Falls area.

Metro Sports TV provides a high-quality, multi-camera setup at each event that will include graphics and instant replays along with professional play-by-play announcing. Returning to the Metro Sports TV broadcasting booth are long-time local play-by-play sportscaster John Gaskins and veteran regional sports TV analyst Brad Newitt.

“We’re excited to be able to share these games with Dakota News Now viewers each week,” Dakota News Now President & General Manager Jim Berman said. “Working with a partner like Metro Sports TV, which prides itself on a high-quality product just makes sense.”

Metro Sports TV started in Sioux City, Iowa in 2017. The organization livestreams over 150 high school sporting events in the Sioux City metro area and northwest Iowa. Last year, it added the Sioux Falls area schools to its schedule.

Dakota News Now produces more than 37 hours of news each week on KSFY, KDLT and FOX Sioux Falls.

