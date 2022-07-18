Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dangerous Heat and Humidity Today

Feels-Like Temps near 110°
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be an extremely hot and humid day across the region. Heat Advisories will be in effect in the east and Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect out west starting at 1 p.m. CDT and ending at 8 p.m. CDT. Feels-like temperatures will range from 105° to 110° across the region. Make sure you’re staying hydrated if you’re going to be doing any work outside, keep that sunscreen on, and take plenty of breaks in the shade or AC! Also make sure you’re checking on pets, neighbors, the very young and the elderly with this extreme heat around!

We’ll keep sunny conditions around through the rest of the week. Highs will dip a little bit as we head toward the middle of the week. By Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. By the end of the week, highs should pop back into the mid to upper 90s for most of us. Right now, we should stay dry through the rest of the week.

By the weekend, we should start to move into a more active pattern. Highs will still be in the 90s, but we’ll bring in slight chances for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers and storms in the forecast for early next week with highs still in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Border Patrol officers say they have taken more than $1 million worth of drugs off the streets...
Officers seize $1.2M of fentanyl hidden in food products at US-Mexico border

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A dangerously hot, humid Monday ahead
Heat Returns Sunday and Monday
Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Day Today
Heat and Humidity
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather