Dangerous heat and humidity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be an extremely hot and humid day across the region. Heat Advisories will be in effect in the east and Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect out west starting at 1 p.m. CDT and ending at 8 p.m. CDT. Feels-like temperatures will range from 105° to 110° across the region. Make sure you’re staying hydrated if you’re going to be doing any work outside, keep that sunscreen on, and take plenty of breaks in the shade or AC! Also make sure you’re checking on pets, neighbors, the very young and the elderly with this extreme heat around!

We’ll keep sunny conditions around through the rest of the week. Highs will dip a little bit as we head toward the middle of the week. By Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. By the end of the week, highs should pop back into the mid to upper 90s for most of us. Right now, we should stay dry through the rest of the week.

By the weekend, we should start to move into a more active pattern. Highs will still be in the 90s, but we’ll bring in slight chances for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers and storms in the forecast for early next week with highs still in the 90s.

