Feeding South Dakota calls on the community for donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Increased grocery prices are driving more and more people to need food assistance, which has put Feeding South Dakota in a bit of a pinch. That’s why the organization asking the community to step up to help.

“It is crucial that as the only food bank in the state we are able to receive in, to get out to all 66 counties of this state,” Stacey Andernacht said, the marketing and communications director for Feeding South Dakota.

The number of people turning to Feeding South Dakota for food security increases year to year, but the pandemic and now record inflation is driving it even higher.

“In South Dakota, 1 in 9 people are facing hunger, and that’s a very significant amount,” Andernacht said.

Increased demand means they also need to increase supply because food is going out the door about as quickly as it’s coming in.

“The need continues to grow and we need 410,000 more pounds each month just to sustain the current need,” Lori Dykstra said, the CEO of Feeding South Dakota.

This doesn’t mean that people should stop utilizing Feeding South Dakota.

“The key thing is that while food is going through our distribution centers real quickly, we want to make sure people know they should still come to use to receive food,” Andernacht said.

All the organization is asking is for those who are able to help, to please do so. The best way to help right now is through monetary donations because they are able to stretch out the value of each dollar.

“Our need is just really increasing and it’s time for us to work to fill the shelves. Our community really needs to support us to do that,” Andernacht said.

You can make donations, learn how to set up a food drive, and see a list of needed food items on the Feeding South Dakota Website.

