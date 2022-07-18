Feeding South Dakota sees increase in demand, decrease in donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has seen a decrease in donations while the demand for its services is increasing.

There is a need for community action to help the organization sustain its current level of food distribution.

The number of donated food items – such as those that can be acquired through the Feeding America Network – is significantly lower than they have been before. Feeding South Dakota needs 410,000 more pounds of food per month to maintain our current level of distribution, according to a release from the organization.

Inflation is impacting every aspect of Feeding South Dakota’s operations. They are purchasing more food than before (due to a decrease in donated food). In July, the monthly budget for purchased food ran out by the 12th of the month.

Every aspect of its operations is seeing a significant cost increase with transportation costs up 63% and a 320% increase in food purchase costs (the organization is having to buy food due to the lack of donations.)

In South Dakota 1 in 9 individuals are facing hunger

Across the nation, it is costing families an average of 10% more to buy groceries this year. With the rise in prices, many families are finding themselves needing to make impossible choices between food and other necessities like housing or medication.

In the last 12 months, there has been a 20% increase in families visiting our state-wide mobile food distributions.

o Rapid City = 33% increase

o Pierre = 13% increase

o Sioux Falls = 28% increase

With pandemic-era government assistance programs ending or coming to an end, representatives anticipate seeing a continued rise in people seeking access to food, in the form of child tax credit and free meals for students.

Representatives say monetary donations are most helpful because through the network connections we are able to purchase large quantities of food at a better price than the average consumer, so we can stretch a dollar a bit further.

Food drives are another good way to support the food bank and collect larger quantities of our most needed items. Visit feedingsouthdakota.org, for a list of most-needed items.

The contact number to call is 605-335-0634 or email info@feedingsouthdakota.org for more information.

Feeding South Dakota is not adjusting operational plans and will continue to provide food to communities state-wide through their programs.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.