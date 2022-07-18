Flags at Half-Staff in honor of former State Senator Henry Carlson, Jr.

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol.

The flags will fly half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, July 19, in honor of former State Senator Henry Carlson, Jr. of Sioux Falls. He served in the State Senate from 1977-1978 and from 1983-1984.

Funeral services for Carlson, Jr. will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.