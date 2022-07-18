Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Flags at Half-Staff in honor of former State Senator Henry Carlson, Jr.

FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff at the Wyandotte county courthouse Saturday, Sept. 19,...
FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff at the Wyandotte county courthouse Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol.

The flags will fly half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, July 19, in honor of former State Senator Henry Carlson, Jr. of Sioux Falls. He served in the State Senate from 1977-1978 and from 1983-1984.

Funeral services for Carlson, Jr. will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Colonel, a yellow lab, may have been invited to his owners, Kate and Drew Gunio's, wedding, but...
‘My dress!’: Dog crashes owners’ wedding ceremony
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station

Latest News

While many families are struggling with inflation, one non-profit in Sioux Falls is working to...
The Furniture Mission receives $1 million donation from Seed for Success
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls tenants facing mandatory cable, internet subscription report slower service, substandard equipment
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable subscriptions
José-Marie Griffiths
President of Dakota State University to take part in White House Summit