Harrisburg Community Foundation announces $175,000 Naming Gift

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Community Foundation has announced a $175,000 lead gift from Dakota Access Pipeline, a division of Energy Transfer.

The championship field at Harrisburg’s Central Park has been named Dakota Access Field- a way to say thank you to the Dakota Access Pipeline for their donation that allowed for significant improvements to the park.

The gift from Dakota Access Pipeline will also be celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, July 17, at 5 p.m. The ribbon cutting will be held in conjunction with Family Fun Day at Dakota Access Field, which will feature the Harrisburg Legion Baseball team taking on Sturgis in a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. Dakota Access Field at Central Park is located at 150 Columbia Street North in Harrisburg.

“Thanks to the generosity of Dakota Access Pipeline, we have been able to bring enhancements to the park that are necessary to keep up with our rapidly growing community. This new facility will not only benefit baseball fans but the amenities can be used by all who visit the park, whether it be for Harrisburg Days or just an afternoon stroll,” said Adrienne McKeown, executive director of the Harrisburg Community Foundation. “We are so grateful for the investment in our community by Dakota Access Pipeline.”

The most notable improvement made with the donation from Dakota Access Pipeline includes the construction of a new facility that will house a concession stand, restrooms, storage, media box, and viewing decks. Construction on the facility is currently underway and is expected to be completed this fall.

“Strengthening local communities through social investment is an integral part of Energy Transfer’s operations,” said Lisa Coleman, spokesperson for the Dakota Access Pipeline. “We are glad to have this opportunity to support a project that will generate additional economic activity in Harrisburg and bring joy to its residents and surrounding communities.”

