Harrisburg splits with Sturgis to wrap up regular season

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg Post 45 brought their legion baseball regular season to a close with a rare Sunday night doubleheader against Sturgis. Post 45 took the opening game 10-0 before Sturgis battled back to win the nightcap 11-5.

