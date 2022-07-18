Harrisburg splits with Sturgis to wrap up regular season
Post 45 wins opener 10-0 before dropping nightcap 11-5
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg Post 45 brought their legion baseball regular season to a close with a rare Sunday night doubleheader against Sturgis. Post 45 took the opening game 10-0 before Sturgis battled back to win the nightcap 11-5.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
