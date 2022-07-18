Avera Medical Minute
Jamie Smith’s response to Noem’s call canceling special session

Rep. Jamie Smith
Rep. Jamie Smith(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After three weeks of calling for one, Gov. Noem announced on July 15, that she is walking back calls for a special legislative session on abortion and Jamie Smith released his response.

In a statement released Friday, Noem and several state lawmakers agreed that a special session “will not be necessary.”

Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.) responded by saying the special session was “abandoned for political convenience,” and being denied the opportunity to discuss the state of abortion rights in the state at this time, is “unacceptable.” Smith argues that South Dakota law does not adequately protect children who are victims of rape, and institutions do not provide for mothers in need- topics that would have been debated at the special session that are no longer happening.

Smith and his caucus plan to hold a press conference on Monday, July 18, at 3 p.m. CT at the EmBe in Sioux Falls. He said he is looking forward to discussing the vision for South Dakota abortion rights with the public.

“As your governor, I will take action to protect the health and safety of mothers and their children through every stage of life,” said Smith. “Now more than ever, I am focused on addressing these issues, lending my voice to South Dakotans in crisis, and working across the aisle to find reasonable solutions to their urgent problems.”

Read the full press release below.

