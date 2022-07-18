Jessica Failla three-peats & Michigan’s Gavin Young wins Big Ten single championship at SD Open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A change in venue to Kuehn Park from McKennan Park didn’t change the name atop the women’s open singles division of the South Dakota Adult Tennis Open.

Pepperdine alum Jessica Failla won her third consecutive title, defeating North Carolina alum Jessie Aney 2-6, 6-1 and 6-2.

The men’s open singles championship featured an battle of current Big Ten players, with Michigan’s Gavin Young defeating Illinois’ Hunter Heck 6-4, 2-6 and 10-6.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both matches!

For complete results click HERE .

