LIVE: Jamie Smith’s press conference discussing the vision for SD abortion rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After three weeks of calling for one, Gov. Noem announced on July 15, that she is walking back calls for a special legislative session on abortion.

Watch live below.

Rep. Jamie Smith’s press conference will be held on July 18, at 3 p.m. CT at the EmBe in Sioux Falls. Smith plans to discuss the vision of South Dakota abortion rights with the public after he said the special session was “abandoned for political convenience.”

“As your governor, I will take action to protect the health and safety of mothers and their children through every stage of life,” said Smith. “Now more than ever, I am focused on addressing these issues, lending my voice to South Dakotans in crisis, and working across the aisle to find reasonable solutions to their urgent problems.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.