Matters of the State: U.S. Senate candidate Brian Bengs talks campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we sit down with Democratic U.S. candidates Brian Bengs to discuss why he’s challenging Sen. John Thune and the issues that are driving his campaign.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also breaks down a decision by state lawmakers to not hold a special session on abortion, as well as a move by Medicaid expansion advocates to team up behind one ballot measure.

