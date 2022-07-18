Multiple people hospitalized after Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several people are in the hospital after a house fire in Sioux Falls. It happened around seven o’clock last night in the 200 block of North Grange Avenue. A firefighter on the scene said upon arrival said crews found smoke coming from both floors of the home, and they immediately took action to contain the blaze.

The incident resulted in several injuries, with some victims jumping from the window of the house to escape. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the home did *not* have a sprinkler system. Dakota News Now spoke to witnesses at the scene.

