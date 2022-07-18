Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Multiple people hospitalized after Sioux Falls house fire

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several people are in the hospital after a house fire in Sioux Falls. It happened around seven o’clock last night in the 200 block of North Grange Avenue. A firefighter on the scene said upon arrival said crews found smoke coming from both floors of the home, and they immediately took action to contain the blaze.

The incident resulted in several injuries, with some victims jumping from the window of the house to escape. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the home did *not* have a sprinkler system. Dakota News Now spoke to witnesses at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Border Patrol officers say they have taken more than $1 million worth of drugs off the streets...
Officers seize $1.2M of fentanyl hidden in food products at US-Mexico border

Latest News

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free-view livestreams of high...
Dakota News Now partners with Metro Sports TV to livestream high school sports
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Dangerous heat and humidity
Post 45 splits regular season finale doubleheader
Harrisburg splits season finale doubleheader with Sturgis
Gavin Young defeats Hunter Heck
2022 South Dakota Adult Tennis Open