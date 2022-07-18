Police: Man faces charges after threatening family with gun in road rage incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man is facing multiple charges after pointing a gun at a couple with three small children in a road rage incident. No injuries were reported.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a call around 8 p.m. on Saturday reporting an aggravated assault that took place in southwest Sioux Falls.

A car was driving when the suspect car started tailgating them. The victims ended up break-checking and the suspect drove around them. As the suspect was passing the victim’s car, one of the victims threw a cup at the suspect’s car. The suspect went in front of them, stopped, got out, and pointed a gun at the couple and three small children in the victim’s car.

One of the victims was able to get a picture of the car including the license plate. Officers were able to locate the suspect, Anthony Fee, 27, from Sioux Falls. Fee was in his home at the time of the arrest and now faces five counts of Aggravated Assault.

Clemens gave some advice to avoid situations like this.

“The best thing that I would say is breath, you know, take a moment, don’t do anything to provoke somebody because you don’t know who’s going to be armed. The best thing is to kind of let things go, if the driving behavior is that bad, get a license plate number, call police and we can try to track them down and deal with it,” said Clemens.

Clemens said having guns isn’t necessarily bad, it’s the people who make bad choices and are armed that can cause a problem.

“There’s a lot of people with guns. It’s not... I don’t want to say that having guns are bad, but it’s when people make bad choices and have guns, that’s when the problems happen,” said Clemens. “There’s probably a whole ton of people that have guns with them that we don’t hear anything about, but sometimes people, because they’re armed, feel emboldened and maybe will do things that they would otherwise not do.”

