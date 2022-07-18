President of Dakota State University to take part in White House Summit

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The president of the Dakota State University will be participating in the White House Cyber Workforce and Education Summit on July 19.

According to a press release from DSU, President José-Marie Griffiths will participate in roundtable discussions on three topics related to cyber-security jobs: cyber education; defense; and cyber workforce hiring. There is a workforce gap of about 700,000 vacancies in cyber-security, and collaborative efforts are needed to fill these critical positions for stakeholders in the government, private sector, and others.

In addition to these discussion topics, Griffiths plans to highlight Dakota State’s recently announced $90 million cyber-research initiative, which includes the expansion of The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences, and the statewide Governor’s Cyber Academy.

“Dakota State has unique and innovative resources that can help alleviate some of the challenges we face in the cyber-security field,” said President Griffiths. “Our academic efforts will increase the workforce pipeline in all sectors, and our research efforts will provide distinctive new ways to securely enhance our digital way of life.”

She also recently served on the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, as chair of the Workforce Subcommittee.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.