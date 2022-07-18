SD Furniture Mission expanding as demand increases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many families are struggling with inflation, one non-profit in Sioux Falls is working to help people make their houses into homes.

The Furniture Mission of South Dakota works to collect used furniture through donations and give it to families in need.

Due to inflation, families throughout the United States are seeking resources to help ease the weight of everyday costs.

“I’m not making ends meet, I’m not making it. I am spending my savings. I get paid tomorrow and already my whole paycheck is spoken for and it’s the first time in my life I’ve had to apply for food stamps because I do not know how we’re going to continue eating groceries,” said Tampa FL single mom, Karen Martin.

Because of the rise in costs, many families are forced to make sacrifices such as on household furniture, says Janean Michalov, executive director of the furniture mission.

“Our main focus is making sure that children are in beds and so if you’re getting ready to purchase a new bed instead of throwing it away. We do save about fifty-five thousand tons from the dump every year,” said Janean Michalov, executive director of the furniture mission.

Due to increased demand, the furniture mission will be expanding and moving to The Empower Campus where they will have access to additional resources such as a woodshop and quilting rooms.

“To be able to continue to rebuild furniture, to make furniture from scratch for our toddler beds, and tables and chairs. “We’re really excited to be able to have that as a new program,” said Michalov.

Michalov says she hopes the move will bring more exposure and further their mission.

“We’re really excited for people to have a better understanding of who we are and that we can take their extra items and that we’re not charging families for these pieces that are being donated to us, we’re giving them back out as soon as we’re receiving them,” said Michalov.

If you would like to help the cause you can learn more information on how you can donate, you can follow the links at Furniture Mission

