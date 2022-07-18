Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue hosts recruitment showcase for potential applicants

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is hosting a recruitment showcase event.

The event will take place at the Sioux Falls Arena at 1201 North West Avenue, on Sunday, July 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. and is catered to anyone applying for or considering applying to be a firefighter with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and their families.

This event is an opportunity for prospective firefighters to learn what Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is all about. There will be displays, including a ladder truck. Members of the organization will be on‑site, such as:

· Recruit Academy training officers

· Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff with an ambulance

· City of Sioux Falls Human Resources staff who can help answer questions about benefits and the hiring process

· Members of our Family Auxiliary program to help with any questions about living with a firefighter.

Applications for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Firefighter openings and the upcoming Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Fire Academy Training will be accepted through July 25.

Anyone interested can find information and apply at www.SiouxFalls.Org/Fire/SFFR-Recruiting.

