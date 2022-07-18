Speed limit adjusted for part of 271st St. in Lincoln County

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the speed limit has been adjusted on a section of 271st St.

According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the speed limit for 271st St has been reduced to 45mph between I29 and Cliff Ave.

The post read, “This is a major change for many drivers, please obey the new speed limit so everyone can get where they are going safety.”

