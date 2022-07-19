Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

4 killed after 2 small planes crash mid-air at North Las Vegas Airport

Four people died after the planes collided.
By Cody Lee, Elaine Emerson, Maddie White, Drew Andre and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) – Four people were killed Sunday afternoon after two planes crashed into each other at North Las Vegas Airport.

According to KVVU, the single-engine planes crashed mid-air during landing above the airport and landed in different areas – one upside down on a runway and the other in flames near an airport fence.

According to registration information with the Federal Aviation Administration, one plane, a Cessna 172, was registered to Binner Enterprises.

Matthew Binner is the president of the flight school Airwork Las Vegas. Its website shows it offers that make and model plane to rent.

“[Sunday] was a very sad day for the Airwork family,” Binner wrote on Facebook on Monday. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us yesterday and today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved in yesterday’s terrible accident. This world lost some great people and aviators.”

Binner noted that they are cooperating with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board in their investigation.

The second plane was a Piper PA 46-350P registered to Gold Aero Aviation LLC. The company, though out of Florida, appears to have a Las Vegas mailing address.

The administration categorized the collision as an accident. The NTSB is still investigating what led to the crash.

Four people were killed after two planes collided Sunday afternoon at North Las Vegas Airport.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Colonel, a yellow lab, may have been invited to his owners, Kate and Drew Gunio's, wedding, but...
‘My dress!’: Dog crashes owners’ wedding ceremony
ANTHONY FEE 27, from Sioux Falls mug shot
Police: Man faces charges after threatening family with gun in road rage incident
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls tenants facing mandatory cable, internet subscription report slower service, substandard equipment
Multiple injuries in house fire on Grange Avenue.
Multiple people hospitalized after Sioux Falls house fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St....
Emmett Till’s house, Black sites to get landmarks funds
Morgan Vander Hart Convenience Store
7 Sioux Falls businesses sold alcohol to underage consumers
Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human...
Zelenska accepts award for Ukrainian people before White House visit