Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

4-year-old died after falling from 4th-floor window, police say

By Patrick Phillips and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after falling from a four-story window of an apartment in South Carolina on Saturday, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Inspector Don Calabrese said the child, whose identity was not released, fell from the window just after 10 a.m., WCSC reports.

The child was taken to the hospital but died from injuries suffered in the fall.

Calabrese said the preliminary investigation indicates the child leaned on the screen of an open window and fell to the ground.

“Our hearts go out to the child’s family after this tragic incident. Our department will be available to assist the family during this difficult time,” Calabrese said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Colonel, a yellow lab, may have been invited to his owners, Kate and Drew Gunio's, wedding, but...
‘My dress!’: Dog crashes owners’ wedding ceremony
ANTHONY FEE 27, from Sioux Falls mug shot
Police: Man faces charges after threatening family with gun in road rage incident
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls tenants facing mandatory cable, internet subscription report slower service, substandard equipment
Multiple injuries in house fire on Grange Avenue.
Multiple people hospitalized after Sioux Falls house fire

Latest News

Chad Mosteller will assume the role effective immediately according to a press release from the...
Attorney General named new DCI Interim Director
Wild video captures van falling into sinkhole in Brooklyn, New York.
WATCH: Van falls into giant sinkhole
A sign a King's Cross railway station warns of train cancellations due to the heat in London,...
UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran